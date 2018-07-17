Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 0 0 000 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 0 0 000 — Great Falls (White Sox) 0 0 000 — Helena (Brewers) 0 0 000 — Southern Division W L Pct. GB Orem (Angels) 0 0 000 — Ogden (Dodgers) 0 0 000 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 0 0 000 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 0 0 000 —

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

