Pioneer League

July 18, 2018 10:03 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 0 0 000
Helena (Brewers) 0 0 000
Great Falls (White Sox) 0 0 000
Billings (Reds) 0 0 000
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Orem (Angels) 0 0 000
Grand Junction (Rockies) 0 0 000
Ogden (Dodgers) 0 0 000
Idaho Falls (Royals) 0 0 000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

