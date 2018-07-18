Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 19 12 613 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 16 15 516 3 Helena (Brewers) 15 16 484 4 Billings (Reds) 13 18 419 6 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 21 10 677 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 17 14 548 4 Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 17 452 7 Orem (Angels) 9 22 290 12

___

Wednesday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

