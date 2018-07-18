Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|16
|15
|.516
|3
|Helena (Brewers)
|15
|16
|.484
|4
|Billings (Reds)
|13
|18
|.419
|6
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|17
|14
|.548
|4
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|14
|17
|.452
|7
|Orem (Angels)
|9
|22
|.290
|12
___
Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
