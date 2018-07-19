Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 19 12 .613 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 16 15 .516 3 Helena (Brewers) 16 16 .500 3½ Billings (Reds) 13 19 .406 6½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 21 10 .677 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 17 15 .531 4½ Grand Junction (Rockies) 15 17 .469 6½ Orem (Angels) 9 22 .290 12

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction 7, Billings 2

Ogden 9, Missoula 8

Great Falls 9, Orem 4

Helena 9, Idaho Falls 2

Thursday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

