Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

July 19, 2018 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 20 12 .625
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 16 16 .500 4
Helena (Brewers) 16 16 .500 4
Billings (Reds) 13 19 .406 7
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 22 10 .688
Idaho Falls (Royals) 17 15 .531 5
Grand Junction (Rockies) 15 17 .469 7
Orem (Angels) 9 23 .281 13

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction 7, Billings 2

Ogden 9, Missoula 8

Great Falls 9, Orem 4

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Helena 9, Idaho Falls 2

Thursday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Great Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington