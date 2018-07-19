Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 20 12 .625 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 16 16 .500 4 Helena (Brewers) 16 16 .500 4 Billings (Reds) 13 19 .406 7 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 22 10 .688 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 17 15 .531 5 Grand Junction (Rockies) 15 17 .469 7 Orem (Angels) 9 23 .281 13

___

Thursday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Great Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Helena, 7:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.