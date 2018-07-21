Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 20 13 .606 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 16 17 .485 4 Helena (Brewers) 16 17 .485 4 Billings (Reds) 13 21 .382 7½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 23 10 .697 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 18 15 .545 5 Grand Junction (Rockies) 17 17 .500 6½ Orem (Angels) 10 23 .303 13

Friday’s Games

Grand Junction 4, Billings 2

Great Falls 12, Orem 3

Idaho Falls 18, Helena 5

Missoula 9, Ogden 5

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Helena, 7:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ogden at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Billings at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

