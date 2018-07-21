Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 21 13 .618 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 17 17 .500 4 Helena (Brewers) 16 18 .471 5 Billings (Reds) 13 21 .382 8 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 23 11 .676 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 19 15 .559 4 Grand Junction (Rockies) 17 17 .500 6 Orem (Angels) 10 24 .294 13

___

Friday’s Games

Grand Junction 4, Billings 2

Great Falls 12, Orem 3

Idaho Falls 18, Helena 5

Missoula 9, Ogden 5

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Helena, 7:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ogden at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Billings at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

