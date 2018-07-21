Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 21, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 21 13 .618
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 17 17 .500 4
Helena (Brewers) 16 18 .471 5
Billings (Reds) 13 21 .382 8
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 23 11 .676
Idaho Falls (Royals) 19 15 .559 4
Grand Junction (Rockies) 17 17 .500 6
Orem (Angels) 10 24 .294 13

___

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Helena, 7:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ogden at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Billings at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

