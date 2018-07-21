Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 21 13 .618 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 17 17 .500 4 Helena (Brewers) 17 18 .486 4½ Billings (Reds) 13 21 .382 8 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 23 12 .657 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 19 15 .559 3½ Grand Junction (Rockies) 17 17 .500 5½ Orem (Angels) 10 24 .294 12½

___

Saturday’s Games

Helena 8, Ogden 0

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ogden at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Billings at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

