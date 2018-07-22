Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 21 14 .600 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 18 17 .514 3 Helena (Brewers) 17 18 .486 4 Billings (Reds) 13 22 .371 8 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 23 12 .657 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 19 16 .543 4 Grand Junction (Rockies) 18 17 .514 5 Orem (Angels) 11 24 .314 12

___

Saturday’s Games

Helena 8, Ogden 0

Grand Junction 4, Great Falls 3

Missoula 11, Idaho Falls 1

Orem 7, Billings 6

Sunday’s Games

Ogden at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Billings at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

