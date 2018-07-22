Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|18
|17
|.514
|3
|Helena (Brewers)
|17
|18
|.486
|4
|Billings (Reds)
|13
|22
|.371
|8
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|19
|16
|.543
|4
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|18
|17
|.514
|5
|Orem (Angels)
|11
|24
|.314
|12
___
Ogden at Helena, 3:05 p.m.
Billings at Orem, 6:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
