Pioneer League

July 22, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 21 14 .600
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 18 17 .514 3
Helena (Brewers) 17 18 .486 4
Billings (Reds) 13 22 .371 8
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 23 12 .657
Idaho Falls (Royals) 19 16 .543 4
Grand Junction (Rockies) 18 17 .514 5
Orem (Angels) 11 24 .314 12

___

Sunday’s Games

Ogden at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Billings at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

