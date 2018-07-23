Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|18
|18
|.500
|3
|Helena (Brewers)
|17
|19
|.472
|4
|Billings (Reds)
|13
|23
|.361
|8
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|20
|16
|.556
|4
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|19
|17
|.528
|5
|Orem (Angels)
|12
|24
|.333
|12
___
Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.