Pioneer League

July 24, 2018 1:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 21 16 .568
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 18 18 .500
Helena (Brewers) 17 19 .472
Billings (Reds) 13 23 .361
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 24 12 .667
Idaho Falls (Royals) 20 16 .556 4
Grand Junction (Rockies) 20 17 .541
Orem (Angels) 12 24 .333 12

Monday’s Games

Grand Junction 7, Great Falls 6

Ogden 7, Helena 5, 10 innings

Idaho Falls 8, Missoula 3

Billings 10, Orem 8

Tuesday’s Games

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

