Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 21 16 .568 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 18 18 .500 2½ Helena (Brewers) 17 19 .472 3½ Billings (Reds) 13 23 .361 7½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 24 12 .667 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 20 16 .556 4 Grand Junction (Rockies) 20 17 .541 4½ Orem (Angels) 12 24 .333 12

Monday’s Games

Grand Junction 7, Great Falls 6

Ogden 7, Helena 5, 10 innings

Idaho Falls 8, Missoula 3

Billings 10, Orem 8

Tuesday’s Games

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

