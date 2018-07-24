Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 21 16 .568 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 18 19 .486 3 Helena (Brewers) 17 20 .459 4 Billings (Reds) 14 23 .378 7 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 25 12 .676 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 21 16 .568 4 Grand Junction (Rockies) 20 17 .541 5 Orem (Angels) 12 25 .324 13

___

Tuesday’s Games

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Ogden at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Helena at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.