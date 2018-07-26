Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Billings (Reds)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Orem (Angels)
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Grand Junction 4, Ogden 0
Idaho Falls 12, Orem 3
Helena at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Helena at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
