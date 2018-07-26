Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 0 0 000 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 0 0 000 — Helena (Brewers) 0 0 000 — Great Falls (White Sox) 0 0 000 — Southern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 1 0 1.000 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 1 0 1.000 — Ogden (Dodgers) 0 1 .000 1 Orem (Angels) 0 1 .000 1

___

Thursday’s Games

Helena at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Helena at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Missoula at Billings, 8:05 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Helena at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.