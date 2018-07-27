Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 27, 2018 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Helena (Brewers) 1 0 1.000
Billings (Reds) 1 0 1.000
Great Falls (White Sox) 0 1 .000 1
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 0 1 .000 1
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 1 0 1.000
Grand Junction (Rockies) 1 1 .500 ½
Ogden (Dodgers) 1 1 .500 ½
Orem (Angels) 0 1 .000 1

___

Thursday’s Games

Helena 5, Great Falls 2

Ogden 8, Grand Junction 1

Billings 4, Missoula 1

Orem at Idaho Falls, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Helena at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Missoula at Billings, 8:05 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Helena at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

