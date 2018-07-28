Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Helena (Brewers)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Billings (Reds)
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Orem (Angels)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
___
Grand Junction 6, Ogden 4
Helena 4, Great Falls 2
Missoula at Billings, ppd.
Orem 13, Idaho Falls 12
Missoula at Billings, Game 1, 8:05 p.m.
Missoula at Billings, Game 2, TBD
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Helena at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Billings, 3:05 p.m.
Helena at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.
