Pioneer League

July 28, 2018 11:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Helena (Brewers) 2 0 1.000
Billings (Reds) 2 0 1.000
Great Falls (White Sox) 0 2 .000 2
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 0 2 .000 2
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 2 1 .667
Idaho Falls (Royals) 1 1 .500 ½
Orem (Angels) 1 1 .500 ½
Ogden (Dodgers) 1 2 .333 1

___

Saturday’s Games

Billings 7, Missoula 3

Missoula at Billings, Game 2, TBD

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Helena at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Missoula at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Helena at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

