Pioneer League

July 29, 2018 1:33 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Helena (Brewers) 3 0 1.000
Billings (Reds) 2 0 1.000 ½
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 0 2 .000
Great Falls (White Sox) 0 3 .000 3
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 3 1 .750
Ogden (Dodgers) 2 2 .500 1
Idaho Falls (Royals) 1 2 .333
Orem (Angels) 1 2 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Billings 7, Missoula 3

Missoula at Billings, Game 2, TBD

Grand Junction 8, Orem 3

Helena 13, Great Falls 4

Ogden 13, Idaho Falls 3

Sunday’s Games

Missoula at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Helena at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

