Pioneer League

|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Helena (Brewers)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Billings (Reds)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Orem (Angels)
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
Billings 16, Missoula 8
Great Falls 4, Helena 3
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Orem, Game 1, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Orem, Game 2, TBD
Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
