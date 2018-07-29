Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

July 29, 2018 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Helena (Brewers) 3 1 .750
Billings (Reds) 3 1 .750
Great Falls (White Sox) 1 3 .250 2
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 1 3 .250 2
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 4 1 .800
Ogden (Dodgers) 2 2 .500
Idaho Falls (Royals) 1 2 .333 2
Orem (Angels) 1 3 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Billings 16, Missoula 8

Great Falls 4, Helena 3

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Grand Junction 7, Orem 1

Monday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, Game 1, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, Game 2, TBD

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington