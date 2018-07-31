Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 31, 2018
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 4 1 .800
Helena (Brewers) 3 2 .600 1
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 2 3 .400 2
Great Falls (White Sox) 1 4 .200 3
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 4 2 .667
Grand Junction (Rockies) 4 2 .667
Idaho Falls (Royals) 2 3 .400
Orem (Angels) 1 4 .200

Monday’s Games

Ogden 9, Grand Junction 7

Billings 7, Great Falls 2

Idaho Falls 7, Orem 1

Missoula 14, Helena 7

Tuesday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, Game 1, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, Game 2, TBD

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

