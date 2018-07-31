Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 4 1 .800 — Helena (Brewers) 3 2 .600 1 Missoula (Diamondbacks) 2 3 .400 2 Great Falls (White Sox) 1 4 .200 3 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 4 2 .667 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 4 2 .667 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 2 3 .400 1½ Orem (Angels) 1 4 .200 2½

___

Monday’s Games

Ogden 9, Grand Junction 7

Billings 7, Great Falls 2

Idaho Falls 7, Orem 1

Missoula 14, Helena 7

Tuesday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, Game 1, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, Game 2, TBD

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

