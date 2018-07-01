Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Helena (Brewers)
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Billings (Reds)
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|Orem (Angels)
|5
|11
|.313
|5
___
Great Falls 11, Helena 7
Great Falls 8, Helena 6
Ogden 11, Idaho Falls 2
Missoula 7, Billings 4
Grand Junction 5, Orem 2
Helena at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, Game 2, TBD
Billings at Missoula, Game 1, 8:05 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, Game 2, TBD
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
