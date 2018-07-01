Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 10 6 .625 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 8 6 .571 1 Helena (Brewers) 8 8 .500 2 Billings (Reds) 4 10 .286 5 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 10 6 .625 — Ogden (Dodgers) 10 6 .625 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 9 .438 3 Orem (Angels) 5 11 .313 5

Saturday’s Games

Great Falls 11, Helena 7

Great Falls 8, Helena 6

Ogden 11, Idaho Falls 2

Missoula 7, Billings 4

Grand Junction 5, Orem 2

Sunday’s Games

Helena at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Monday’s Games

Billings at Missoula, Game 1, 8:05 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

