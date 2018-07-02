Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Helena (Brewers)
|9
|8
|.529
|1½
|Billings (Reds)
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|10
|7
|.588
|1
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Orem (Angels)
|5
|12
|.294
|6
Billings at Missoula, Game 1, 8:05 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, Game 2, TBD
Missoula at Billings, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Billings, 6:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
