Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Billings (Reds)
|6
|13
|.316
|5
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Orem (Angels)
|6
|12
|.333
|6
___
Billings 6, Missoula 2
Idaho Falls 10, Ogden 6
Grand Junction 6, Orem 5
Helena 6, Great Falls 5
Helena at Billings, 6:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
