Pioneer League

July 4, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 11 8 .579
Helena (Brewers) 11 8 .579
Great Falls (White Sox) 10 9 .526 1
Billings (Reds) 6 13 .316 5
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 12 7 .632
Idaho Falls (Royals) 11 8 .579 1
Grand Junction (Rockies) 9 10 .474 3
Orem (Angels) 6 13 .316 6

___

Wednesday’s Games

Helena at Billings, 6:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

