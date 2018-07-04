Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Missoula (Diamondbacks) 11 8 .579 — Helena (Brewers) 11 9 .550 ½ Great Falls (White Sox) 10 9 .526 1 Billings (Reds) 7 13 .350 4½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 12 7 .632 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 11 8 .579 1 Grand Junction (Rockies) 9 10 .474 3 Orem (Angels) 6 13 .316 6

Wednesday’s Games

Billings 3, Helena 1

Orem at Idaho Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

