Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 11 9 .550 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 11 9 .550 — Helena (Brewers) 11 9 .550 — Billings (Reds) 7 13 .350 4 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 13 7 .650 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 12 8 .600 1 Grand Junction (Rockies) 9 11 .450 4 Orem (Angels) 6 14 .300 7

Wednesday’s Games

Billings 3, Helena 1

Idaho Falls 3, Orem 1

Ogden 22, Grand Junction 7

Great Falls 6, Missoula 5, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

