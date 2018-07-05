Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Billings (Reds)
|7
|13
|.350
|4
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|12
|8
|.600
|1
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|9
|11
|.450
|4
|Orem (Angels)
|6
|14
|.300
|7
___
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Helena, 9:35 p.m.
