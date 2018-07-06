Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 11 9 .550 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 11 9 .550 — Helena (Brewers) 11 9 .550 — Billings (Reds) 7 13 .350 4 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 13 7 .650 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 12 8 .600 1 Grand Junction (Rockies) 9 11 .450 4 Orem (Angels) 6 14 .300 7

___

Thursday’s Games

Ogden 14, Grand Junction 5

Great Falls 8, Missoula 5

Helena 6, Billings 1

Orem 7, Idaho Falls 0

Friday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:35 p.m.

