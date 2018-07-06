Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|11
|10
|.524
|1
|Billings (Reds)
|7
|14
|.333
|5
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|9
|12
|.429
|5
|Orem (Angels)
|7
|14
|.333
|7
___
Ogden 14, Grand Junction 5
Great Falls 8, Missoula 5
Helena 6, Billings 1
Orem 7, Idaho Falls 0
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Helena, 9:35 p.m.
