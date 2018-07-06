Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 6, 2018 1:33 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 12 9 .571
Helena (Brewers) 12 9 .571
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 11 10 .524 1
Billings (Reds) 7 14 .333 5
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 14 7 .667
Idaho Falls (Royals) 12 9 .571 2
Grand Junction (Rockies) 9 12 .429 5
Orem (Angels) 7 14 .333 7

___

Thursday’s Games

Ogden 14, Grand Junction 5

Great Falls 8, Missoula 5

Helena 6, Billings 1

Orem 7, Idaho Falls 0

Friday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:35 p.m.

