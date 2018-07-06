Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 12 9 .571 — Helena (Brewers) 12 9 .571 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 11 10 .524 1 Billings (Reds) 7 14 .333 5 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 14 7 .667 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 12 9 .571 2 Grand Junction (Rockies) 9 12 .429 5 Orem (Angels) 7 14 .333 7

___

Friday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Billings at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

