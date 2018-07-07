Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

July 7, 2018 1:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 12 10 .545
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 12 10 .545
Helena (Brewers) 12 10 .545
Billings (Reds) 8 14 .364 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 15 7 .682
Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 9 .591 2
Grand Junction (Rockies) 9 13 .409 6
Orem (Angels) 7 15 .318 8

___

Friday’s Games

Ogden 11, Grand Junction 9

Missoula 6, Great Falls 5

Billings 8, Helena 2

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Idaho Falls 22, Orem 4

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Billings at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Idaho Falls at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington