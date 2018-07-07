Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Billings (Reds)
|8
|14
|.364
|4
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|13
|9
|.591
|2
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|9
|13
|.409
|6
|Orem (Angels)
|7
|15
|.318
|8
___
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Helena, 9:35 p.m.
Billings at Helena, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Orem, 6:05 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
