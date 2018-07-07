Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 12 10 .545 — Helena (Brewers) 12 10 .545 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 12 10 .545 — Billings (Reds) 8 14 .364 4 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 15 7 .682 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 9 .591 2 Grand Junction (Rockies) 9 13 .409 6 Orem (Angels) 7 15 .318 8

___

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Billings at Helena, 9:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Billings at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.