Pioneer League

July 7, 2018 10:02 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 12 10 .545
Helena (Brewers) 12 10 .545
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 12 10 .545
Billings (Reds) 8 14 .364 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 15 7 .682
Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 9 .591 2
Grand Junction (Rockies) 9 13 .409 6
Orem (Angels) 7 15 .318 8

___

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Billings at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

