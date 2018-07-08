Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|12
|11
|.522
|1
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|12
|11
|.522
|1
|Billings (Reds)
|9
|14
|.391
|4
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|14
|9
|.609
|1
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|10
|13
|.435
|5
|Orem (Angels)
|7
|16
|.304
|8
Billings at Helena, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Orem, 6:05 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Orem at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Grand Junction at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
