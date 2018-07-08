Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 13 10 .565 — Helena (Brewers) 12 11 .522 1 Missoula (Diamondbacks) 12 11 .522 1 Billings (Reds) 9 14 .391 4 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 15 8 .652 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 14 9 .609 1 Grand Junction (Rockies) 10 13 .435 5 Orem (Angels) 7 16 .304 8

___

Sunday’s Games

Billings at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Orem at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

