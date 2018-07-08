Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

July 8, 2018 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 13 11 .542
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 13 11 .542
Helena (Brewers) 13 11 .542
Billings (Reds) 9 15 .375 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 15 9 .625
Idaho Falls (Royals) 14 10 .583 1
Grand Junction (Rockies) 11 13 .458 4
Orem (Angels) 8 16 .333 7

___

Sunday’s Games

Helena 6, Billings 3

Orem 7, Idaho Falls 5

Grand Junction 10, Ogden 5

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Missoula 7, Great Falls 6, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Orem at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington