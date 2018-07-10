Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 13 11 .542 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 13 11 .542 — Helena (Brewers) 13 11 .542 — Billings (Reds) 9 15 .375 4 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 15 9 .625 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 14 10 .583 1 Grand Junction (Rockies) 11 13 .458 4 Orem (Angels) 8 16 .333 7

Tuesday’s Games

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Orem at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Orem at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orem at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

