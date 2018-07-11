Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|13
|12
|.520
|1
|Helena (Brewers)
|13
|12
|.520
|1
|Billings (Reds)
|9
|16
|.360
|5
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|15
|10
|.600
|1
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Orem (Angels)
|8
|17
|.320
|8
___
Ogden 11, Missoula 4
Great Falls 6, Orem 1
Grand Junction 9, Billings 4
Idaho Falls 15, Helena 8
Orem at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Grand Junction at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Orem at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Grand Junction at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.