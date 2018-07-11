Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

July 11, 2018 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 14 11 .560
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 13 12 .520 1
Helena (Brewers) 13 12 .520 1
Billings (Reds) 9 16 .360 5
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 16 9 .640
Idaho Falls (Royals) 15 10 .600 1
Grand Junction (Rockies) 12 13 .480 4
Orem (Angels) 8 17 .320 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ogden 11, Missoula 4

Great Falls 6, Orem 1

Grand Junction 9, Billings 4

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Idaho Falls 15, Helena 8

Wednesday’s Games

Orem at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orem at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington