Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 14 11 .560 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 13 12 .520 1 Helena (Brewers) 13 12 .520 1 Billings (Reds) 9 16 .360 5 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 16 9 .640 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 15 10 .600 1 Grand Junction (Rockies) 12 13 .480 4 Orem (Angels) 8 17 .320 8

Wednesday’s Games

Orem at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orem at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Orem at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

