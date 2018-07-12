Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|14
|12
|.538
|1
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|13
|13
|.500
|2
|Billings (Reds)
|9
|17
|.346
|6
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|15
|11
|.577
|2
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|13
|13
|.500
|4
|Orem (Angels)
|8
|18
|.308
|9
Orem at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Grand Junction at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Orem at Billings, 8:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Helena at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
