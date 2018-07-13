Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 16 11 .593 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 14 13 .519 2 Helena (Brewers) 14 13 .519 2 Billings (Reds) 10 17 .370 6 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 17 10 .630 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 16 11 .593 1 Grand Junction (Rockies) 13 14 .481 4 Orem (Angels) 8 19 .296 9

___

Friday’s Games

Orem at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Helena at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Orem at Billings, 8:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orem at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Helena at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.