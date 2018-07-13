Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 13, 2018 10:03 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 16 11 .593
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 14 13 .519 2
Helena (Brewers) 14 13 .519 2
Billings (Reds) 10 17 .370 6
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 17 10 .630
Idaho Falls (Royals) 16 11 .593 1
Grand Junction (Rockies) 13 14 .481 4
Orem (Angels) 8 19 .296 9

___

Friday’s Games

Orem at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Orem at Billings, 8:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orem at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Helena at Ogden, 6 p.m.

