Pioneer League

July 14, 2018 10:04 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 17 11 .607
Helena (Brewers) 15 13 .536 2
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 14 14 .500 3
Billings (Reds) 11 17 .393 6
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 18 10 .643
Idaho Falls (Royals) 16 12 .571 2
Grand Junction (Rockies) 13 15 .464 5
Orem (Angels) 8 20 .286 10

___

Saturday’s Games

Orem at Billings, 8:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orem at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Helena at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Helena at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Orem at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

