Pirates 2, Brewers 1

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Shaw 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Perez 3b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|c-Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Saladino ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Kratz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Broxton rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Orf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Aguilar ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Totals
|34
|1
|9
|1
|1
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Polanco rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|Diaz c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Nova p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Meadows ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|3
|8
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|000—1
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|200
|000
|00x—2
|7
|0
a-struck out for Williams in the 7th. b-walked for Santana in the 7th. c-struck out for Miller in the 9th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Burnes in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Cain (16). HR_Marte (12), off Anderson; Polanco (15), off Anderson. RBIs_Yelich (43), Marte (42), Polanco (50). SB_Cain (18). CS_Broxton (1), Bell (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Shaw 2, Perez 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Nova). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 7; Pittsburgh 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Mercer.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Kratz, Miller); Pittsburgh 1 (Diaz, Harrison).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 6-7
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|98
|3.78
|Williams
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.45
|Burnes
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|28
|0.00
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova
|4
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|83
|4.38
|Rodriguez, W, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.35
|Santana, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.14
|Crick, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.98
|Vazquez, S, 22-26
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.07
Inherited runners-scored_Williams 1-0, Rodriguez 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Scott Barry; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:03.
