Pirates 2, Brewers 1

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yelich lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .288 Cain cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .297 Shaw 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Perez 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Miller 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254 c-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Saladino ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .303 Kratz c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229 Broxton rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .179 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Orf ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .067 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 a-Aguilar ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .301 Totals 34 1 9 1 1 8

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .304 Marte cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .283 Polanco rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .235 Diaz c 4 0 3 0 0 0 .292 Moran 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .260 Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Mercer ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Nova p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Meadows ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .298 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 30 2 7 2 3 8

Milwaukee 000 010 000—1 9 0 Pittsburgh 200 000 00x—2 7 0

a-struck out for Williams in the 7th. b-walked for Santana in the 7th. c-struck out for Miller in the 9th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Burnes in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Cain (16). HR_Marte (12), off Anderson; Polanco (15), off Anderson. RBIs_Yelich (43), Marte (42), Polanco (50). SB_Cain (18). CS_Broxton (1), Bell (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Shaw 2, Perez 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Nova). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 7; Pittsburgh 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Mercer.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Kratz, Miller); Pittsburgh 1 (Diaz, Harrison).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 6-7 5 1-3 6 2 2 2 4 98 3.78 Williams 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.45 Burnes 2 1 0 0 1 4 28 0.00 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova 4 2-3 7 1 1 0 3 83 4.38 Rodriguez, W, 2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.35 Santana, H, 12 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.14 Crick, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.98 Vazquez, S, 22-26 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.07

Inherited runners-scored_Williams 1-0, Rodriguez 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Scott Barry; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:03.

