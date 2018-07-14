Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates 2, Brewers 1

July 14, 2018 3:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Yelich lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .288
Cain cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .297
Shaw 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Perez 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Miller 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254
c-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Saladino ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .303
Kratz c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229
Broxton rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .179
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Orf ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .067
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
a-Aguilar ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .301
Totals 34 1 9 1 1 8
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .304
Marte cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .283
Polanco rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .235
Diaz c 4 0 3 0 0 0 .292
Moran 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .260
Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Mercer ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .254
Nova p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Meadows ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .298
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 30 2 7 2 3 8
Milwaukee 000 010 000—1 9 0
Pittsburgh 200 000 00x—2 7 0

a-struck out for Williams in the 7th. b-walked for Santana in the 7th. c-struck out for Miller in the 9th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Burnes in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Cain (16). HR_Marte (12), off Anderson; Polanco (15), off Anderson. RBIs_Yelich (43), Marte (42), Polanco (50). SB_Cain (18). CS_Broxton (1), Bell (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Shaw 2, Perez 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Nova). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 7; Pittsburgh 0 for 2.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Mercer.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Kratz, Miller); Pittsburgh 1 (Diaz, Harrison).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 6-7 5 1-3 6 2 2 2 4 98 3.78
Williams 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.45
Burnes 2 1 0 0 1 4 28 0.00
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova 4 2-3 7 1 1 0 3 83 4.38
Rodriguez, W, 2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.35
Santana, H, 12 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.14
Crick, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.98
Vazquez, S, 22-26 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.07

Inherited runners-scored_Williams 1-0, Rodriguez 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Scott Barry; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:03.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington