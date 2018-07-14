Pirates 2, Brewers 1

Milwaukee Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Yelich lf 4 0 2 1 Dckrson lf 4 0 0 0 Cain cf 4 0 2 0 S.Marte cf 4 1 1 1 T.Shaw 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 G.Plnco rf 3 1 1 1 H.Perez 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 E.Diaz c 4 0 3 0 B.Mller 2b 3 0 0 0 Moran 3b 4 0 0 0 Villar ph 1 0 0 0 J.Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 Sladino ss 4 0 2 0 Hrrison 2b 3 0 0 0 Kratz c 4 0 1 0 Mercer ss 3 0 1 0 Broxton rf 2 1 1 0 Nova p 2 0 0 0 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 Rich.Rd p 0 0 0 0 Orf ph 1 0 0 0 E.Sntna p 0 0 0 0 C.Andrs p 2 0 0 0 Meadows ph 0 0 0 0 Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0 Aguilar ph-1b 1 0 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 1 9 1 Totals 30 2 7 2

Milwaukee 000 010 000—1 Pittsburgh 200 000 00x—2

DP_Milwaukee 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Cain (16). HR_S.Marte (12), G.Polanco (15). SB_Cain (18). CS_Broxton (1), J.Bell (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Anderson L,6-7 5 1-3 6 2 2 2 4 Williams 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Burnes 2 1 0 0 1 4 Pittsburgh Nova 4 2-3 7 1 1 0 3 Rodriguez W,2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Santana H,12 1 0 0 0 1 1 Crick H,8 1 1 0 0 0 1 Vazquez S,22-26 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Scott Barry; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:03.

