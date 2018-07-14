Pirates 2, Brewers 1

|Milwaukee
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Dckrson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|S.Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|T.Shaw 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Plnco rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|H.Perez 3b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Diaz c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|B.Mller 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sladino ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hrrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kratz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Broxton rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Nova p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rich.Rd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sntna p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Andrs p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ta.Wllm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Vazqz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|1
|9
|1
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|000—1
|Pittsburgh
|200
|000
|00x—2
DP_Milwaukee 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Cain (16). HR_S.Marte (12), G.Polanco (15). SB_Cain (18). CS_Broxton (1), J.Bell (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Anderson L,6-7
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Williams
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burnes
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Pittsburgh
|Nova
|4
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Rodriguez W,2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Santana H,12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Crick H,8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vazquez S,22-26
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Scott Barry; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:03.
