Pirates 4, Phillies 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Knapp c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Hoskins lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Herrera cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .281 C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Williams rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .240 Leiter Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Kingery ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Valentin 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Altherr rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Totals 30 1 4 1 1 12

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Marte cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .278 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .308 Moran 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .258 Cervelli c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .258 Meadows rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .297 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .260 Mercer ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .245 Kingham p 2 1 1 2 0 1 .077 a-Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 E.Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 4 9 4 2 6

Philadelphia 000 100 000—1 4 1 Pittsburgh 010 300 00x—4 9 0

a-grounded out for Kingham in the 6th. b-struck out for Davis in the 9th.

E_Anderson (1). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Bell (19), Cervelli (8), Kingham (1). HR_Williams (11), off Kingham. RBIs_Williams (30), Bell (42), Harrison (22), Kingham 2 (2). SB_Marte (22), Dickerson (5), Cervelli (1), Mercer (1). S_Anderson.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Knapp, Herrera, Kingery); Pittsburgh 5 (Marte, Moran, Meadows, Mercer, Kingham). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 8; Pittsburgh 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Knapp, Cervelli. GIDP_Cervelli.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Valentin, Kingery, C.Santana).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 0-1 5 8 4 4 1 4 94 7.20 Leiter Jr. 2 1 0 0 0 1 23 3.09 Davis 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.72 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kingham, W, 3-4 6 4 1 1 1 5 84 4.26 E.Santana, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.49 Crick, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.18 Vazquez, S, 18-22 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.38

HBP_Kingham (Hoskins), E.Santana (Valentin). PB_Cervelli (3).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:42. A_19,542 (38,362).

