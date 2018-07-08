Pirates 4, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Hoskins lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.281
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Williams rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Leiter Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Kingery ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Valentin 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Altherr rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|1
|12
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Moran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Cervelli c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Meadows rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Mercer ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Kingham p
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.077
|a-Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|E.Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|2
|6
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|1
|Pittsburgh
|010
|300
|00x—4
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Kingham in the 6th. b-struck out for Davis in the 9th.
E_Anderson (1). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Bell (19), Cervelli (8), Kingham (1). HR_Williams (11), off Kingham. RBIs_Williams (30), Bell (42), Harrison (22), Kingham 2 (2). SB_Marte (22), Dickerson (5), Cervelli (1), Mercer (1). S_Anderson.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Knapp, Herrera, Kingery); Pittsburgh 5 (Marte, Moran, Meadows, Mercer, Kingham). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 8; Pittsburgh 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Knapp, Cervelli. GIDP_Cervelli.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Valentin, Kingery, C.Santana).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 0-1
|5
|8
|4
|4
|1
|4
|94
|7.20
|Leiter Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.09
|Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.72
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kingham, W, 3-4
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|84
|4.26
|E.Santana, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.49
|Crick, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.18
|Vazquez, S, 18-22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.38
HBP_Kingham (Hoskins), E.Santana (Valentin). PB_Cervelli (3).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:42. A_19,542 (38,362).
