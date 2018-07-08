Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates 4, Phillies 1

July 8, 2018 4:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Knapp c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Hoskins lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .256
Herrera cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .281
C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Williams rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .240
Leiter Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Kingery ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232
Valentin 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Altherr rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Totals 30 1 4 1 1 12
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Marte cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .278
Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .308
Moran 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .258
Cervelli c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .258
Meadows rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .297
Harrison 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .260
Mercer ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .245
Kingham p 2 1 1 2 0 1 .077
a-Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500
E.Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 33 4 9 4 2 6
Philadelphia 000 100 000—1 4 1
Pittsburgh 010 300 00x—4 9 0

a-grounded out for Kingham in the 6th. b-struck out for Davis in the 9th.

E_Anderson (1). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Bell (19), Cervelli (8), Kingham (1). HR_Williams (11), off Kingham. RBIs_Williams (30), Bell (42), Harrison (22), Kingham 2 (2). SB_Marte (22), Dickerson (5), Cervelli (1), Mercer (1). S_Anderson.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Knapp, Herrera, Kingery); Pittsburgh 5 (Marte, Moran, Meadows, Mercer, Kingham). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 8; Pittsburgh 3 for 13.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Knapp, Cervelli. GIDP_Cervelli.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Valentin, Kingery, C.Santana).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 0-1 5 8 4 4 1 4 94 7.20
Leiter Jr. 2 1 0 0 0 1 23 3.09
Davis 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.72
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kingham, W, 3-4 6 4 1 1 1 5 84 4.26
E.Santana, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.49
Crick, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.18
Vazquez, S, 18-22 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.38

HBP_Kingham (Hoskins), E.Santana (Valentin). PB_Cervelli (3).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:42. A_19,542 (38,362).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington