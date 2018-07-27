Pirates 5, Mets 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Flores 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Conforto lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.230
|Bautista rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Reyes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Vargas p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|a-Evans ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rhame p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Jackson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Peterson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|3
|3
|6
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Luplow lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.200
|Harrison 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Polanco rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Diaz c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.292
|Freese 3b-1b
|3
|1
|3
|5
|2
|0
|.288
|Bell 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Frazier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Cervelli ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rodriguez cf-1b-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Nova p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.025
|Moran 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|8
|6
|New York
|300
|001
|000—4
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|020
|020
|001—5
|10
|2
No outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Lugo in the 6th. b-popped out for Santana in the 7th. c-struck out for Swarzak in the 9th.
E_Luplow (1), Santana (1). LOB_New York 8, Pittsburgh 12. 2B_Nimmo (14), Flores (17). HR_Conforto (14), off Nova; Freese (7), off Vargas. RBIs_Conforto 3 (39), Freese 5 (32). S_McNeil.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Conforto, Reyes, Evans 2); Pittsburgh 3 (Mercer 2, Frazier). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Reyes, Frazier. GIDP_McNeil, Harrison.
DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Flores); Pittsburgh 1 (Harrison, Mercer, Bell).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas
|4
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|84
|8.36
|Lugo
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|28
|2.93
|Bashlor
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|29
|3.27
|Rhame
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.62
|Blevins
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.74
|Swarzak
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.63
|Peterson, L, 2-2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|5.59
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova
|5
|6
|4
|3
|3
|1
|86
|4.33
|Santana, BS, 4-4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.09
|Crick
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.08
|Vazquez, W, 4-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.09
Nova pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-1, Blevins 1-0, Swarzak 1-0, Santana 2-1. HBP_Crick (Plawecki).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:17. A_26,356 (38,362).
