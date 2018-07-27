Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates 5, Mets 4

July 27, 2018 10:47 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Nimmo cf 4 1 3 0 1 1 .258
Flores 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .271
Conforto lf 3 2 2 3 1 1 .230
Bautista rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .219
McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Reyes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Vargas p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
a-Evans ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rhame p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Jackson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Peterson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 34 4 9 3 3 6
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Luplow lf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .200
Harrison 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .253
Polanco rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .239
Diaz c 3 1 2 0 2 0 .292
Freese 3b-1b 3 1 3 5 2 0 .288
Bell 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Frazier cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Cervelli ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rodriguez cf-1b-cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .167
Mercer ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .259
Nova p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .025
Moran 3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Totals 33 5 10 5 8 6
New York 300 001 000—4 9 0
Pittsburgh 020 020 001—5 10 2

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Lugo in the 6th. b-popped out for Santana in the 7th. c-struck out for Swarzak in the 9th.

E_Luplow (1), Santana (1). LOB_New York 8, Pittsburgh 12. 2B_Nimmo (14), Flores (17). HR_Conforto (14), off Nova; Freese (7), off Vargas. RBIs_Conforto 3 (39), Freese 5 (32). S_McNeil.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Conforto, Reyes, Evans 2); Pittsburgh 3 (Mercer 2, Frazier). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 2 for 6.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Runners moved up_Reyes, Frazier. GIDP_McNeil, Harrison.

DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Flores); Pittsburgh 1 (Harrison, Mercer, Bell).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Vargas 4 1-3 3 3 3 3 3 84 8.36
Lugo 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 28 2.93
Bashlor 2 1 0 0 3 1 29 3.27
Rhame 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 5.62
Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.74
Swarzak 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.63
Peterson, L, 2-2 0 3 1 1 1 0 6 5.59
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova 5 6 4 3 3 1 86 4.33
Santana, BS, 4-4 2 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.09
Crick 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.08
Vazquez, W, 4-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.09

Nova pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-1, Blevins 1-0, Swarzak 1-0, Santana 2-1. HBP_Crick (Plawecki).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:17. A_26,356 (38,362).

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington