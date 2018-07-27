Pirates 5, Mets 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Nimmo cf 4 1 3 0 1 1 .258 Flores 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .271 Conforto lf 3 2 2 3 1 1 .230 Bautista rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .219 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .239 Reyes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Vargas p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 a-Evans ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rhame p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Jackson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Peterson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 34 4 9 3 3 6

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Luplow lf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .200 Harrison 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .253 Polanco rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .239 Diaz c 3 1 2 0 2 0 .292 Freese 3b-1b 3 1 3 5 2 0 .288 Bell 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Frazier cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Cervelli ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rodriguez cf-1b-cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .167 Mercer ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .259 Nova p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .025 Moran 3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Totals 33 5 10 5 8 6

New York 300 001 000—4 9 0 Pittsburgh 020 020 001—5 10 2

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Lugo in the 6th. b-popped out for Santana in the 7th. c-struck out for Swarzak in the 9th.

E_Luplow (1), Santana (1). LOB_New York 8, Pittsburgh 12. 2B_Nimmo (14), Flores (17). HR_Conforto (14), off Nova; Freese (7), off Vargas. RBIs_Conforto 3 (39), Freese 5 (32). S_McNeil.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Conforto, Reyes, Evans 2); Pittsburgh 3 (Mercer 2, Frazier). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Reyes, Frazier. GIDP_McNeil, Harrison.

DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Flores); Pittsburgh 1 (Harrison, Mercer, Bell).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas 4 1-3 3 3 3 3 3 84 8.36 Lugo 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 28 2.93 Bashlor 2 1 0 0 3 1 29 3.27 Rhame 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 5.62 Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.74 Swarzak 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.63 Peterson, L, 2-2 0 3 1 1 1 0 6 5.59 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova 5 6 4 3 3 1 86 4.33 Santana, BS, 4-4 2 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.09 Crick 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.08 Vazquez, W, 4-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.09

Nova pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-1, Blevins 1-0, Swarzak 1-0, Santana 2-1. HBP_Crick (Plawecki).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:17. A_26,356 (38,362).

